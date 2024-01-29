VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RTH opened at $191.34 on Monday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $152.26 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $176.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.59.

VanEck Retail ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Retail ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $2.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

