Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Grows By 37.9%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,653,800 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 1,199,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,538.0 days.

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

SFRRF stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Sandfire Resources has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

About Sandfire Resources

