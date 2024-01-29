Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Update

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 906.0 days.

Pharma Mar Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PHMMF stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Pharma Mar has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

About Pharma Mar

Featured Stories

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.

