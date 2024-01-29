Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Update

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 906.0 days.
Pharma Mar Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of PHMMF stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Pharma Mar has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $69.40.
About Pharma Mar
