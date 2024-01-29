Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 39.6% in January

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PBTS opened at $1.02 on Monday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.