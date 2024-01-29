2,517 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.66 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

