Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $227.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.75. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

