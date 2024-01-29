Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVNO opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

