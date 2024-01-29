Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $7,557,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

