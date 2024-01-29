Savant Capital LLC Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 252,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.