Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,516 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

MRVL opened at $68.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

