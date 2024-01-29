Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,646 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

