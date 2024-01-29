Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 28th

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.
Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Financial Services Trading Down 0.0 %
FRAF opened at $33.66 on Monday. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $146.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37.
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
