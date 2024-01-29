Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 28th

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

FRAF opened at $33.66 on Monday. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $146.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

