Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Ames National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Ames National Stock Performance

Shares of ATLO opened at $21.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.59. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ames National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ames National by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ames National by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ames National by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

