Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $267.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.93. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.50.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
