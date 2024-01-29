Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $489.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $471.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $491.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

