Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $63.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $63,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $301.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

