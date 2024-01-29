Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,173 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $66,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $599.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average is $513.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

