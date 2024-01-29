Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Synopsys worth $67,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $528.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.97 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

