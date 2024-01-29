Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $64.11 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Welltower worth $64,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

