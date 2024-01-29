Smithfield Trust Co Sells 91 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $230.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.