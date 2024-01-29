abrdn plc Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,767 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $53,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,287,169. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

