IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $73,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

IDXX opened at $524.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

