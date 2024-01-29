abrdn plc Acquires 137,033 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,033 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.34% of ONEOK worth $96,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

