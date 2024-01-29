PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

PAR stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PAR Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

