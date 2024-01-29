Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

ASB opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Associated Banc by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 170,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 693,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

