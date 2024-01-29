First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) PT Raised to $46.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FBIZ opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 426.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

