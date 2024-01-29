Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 121,087 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,087 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

