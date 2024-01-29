46,993 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

