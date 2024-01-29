Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

