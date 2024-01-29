Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $131.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axcelis Technologies

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.