Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $74,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of C opened at $53.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

