Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 98,297 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,297 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $104,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

