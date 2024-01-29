Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 479,365 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

