PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.76 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

