Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 422,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,317,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,372 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.98 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

