Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 4,203 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 423.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.