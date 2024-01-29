GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $107.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

