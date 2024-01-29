Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 250 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

Workday stock opened at $288.63 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.29 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.63, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.