Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 932 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $123.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

