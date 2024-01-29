Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 283,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $218.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

