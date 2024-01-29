Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $153,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $210.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

