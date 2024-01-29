Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

