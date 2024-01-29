Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,575 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

