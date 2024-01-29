Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $244.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.01. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.