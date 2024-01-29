Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $605,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $493.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

