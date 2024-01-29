Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $231.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.71. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.