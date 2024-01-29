Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Corteva by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

