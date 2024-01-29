Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

