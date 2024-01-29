Carr Financial Group Corp Buys Shares of 4,000 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,141,000 after buying an additional 1,385,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.