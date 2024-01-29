Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,177 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

